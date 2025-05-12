NRL immortal Mal Meninga has put his hand up to be the inaugural coach of the Perth Bears, as the NRL begins its search for a high-profile figure to lead the competition’s newest team.

Meninga currently coaches the Australian Kangaroos but has thrown his hat into the ring for the gig, outlining his eagerness for the top-job in Perth when the Bears officially join the NRL in 2027.

The 64-year-old, who has one of the most illustrious playing and coaching careers, including three premierships with the Canberra Raiders, a record eight consecutive State of Origin series wins with Queensland and a Rugby League World Cup with the Kangaroos, would give up his national coaching duties for the opportunity to lead the Bears back.

‘Serious consideration’

“I spoke to Mal this afternoon, and he’s very interested in the job,” journalist Brent Read said during an appearance on NRL 360 on Monday night. “He said, ‘Look, this is a serious consideration for me if I’m in the mix for that job.’”

Meninga’s involvement with the Australian national team would be forced to shift at the completion of next year’s Rugby League World Cup to be held in Australia and Papua New Guinea if he was to take on the Perth role ahead of 2027.

“If it meant he got the Perth Bears head coaching job, I think Mal would reluctantly stand down from the Australian job,” said Read.

The NRL’s process for hiring the Bears’ first coach is expected to be thorough, with the league’s decision-makers considering a range of candidates.

Former Parramatta Eels coach Brad Arthur remains the front runner for the role, having earned a solid reputation for player development over his decade-long tenure at the club.

Arthur, who was dismissed as Parramatta’s coach in 2024, is currently coaching the Leeds Rhinos in the Super League.

Warrington Wolves head coach Sam Burgess is also in the mix for the position.

However, Meninga’s sudden expression of interest has added a new layer to the conversation.

High-profile figure required

The NRL 360 panelists were vocal in their support of Meninga’s candidacy, highlighting his incredible profile and leadership qualities as vital assets for a new club in a market that will need a high-profile figure to build excitement and validity.

Former Australian and Queensland great Gorden Tallis expressed the importance of recruiting a high-profile figure that everyone knows to sell the game in Perth.

“That’s what you need, you need a face to sell the game,” Tallis said.

Read agreed: “I think he would be amazing over there because of his profile.”

“That club needs to hit the ground running. They need some profile in their coach and there’s not many bigger profiles in the game than Mal Meninga.”

“He would have to have great assistants around him, but he’s always had that with Australia. I think he would be amazing to Perth.”

The 360-panel compared Meninga’s potential appointment as the Perth Bears coach to when AFL legend Leigh Matthews’ tenure with the Brisbane Lions began in the 1990s and Kevin Sheedy’s role in launching the Greater Western Sydney Giants, when the AFL sought expansion into rugby league territory.

Read said that the decision to appoint a coach is going to be a quick one, with Brad Arthur currently leading the charge for the position.

“Arthur is obviously in the box seat at the moment. He’s got his nose well and truly in front.”

Veteran journalist Phil Rothfield believes that, like the Dolphins in 2021, the Perth Bears need a high-profile figure, like a Wayne Bennett, to anchor their launch in the AFL-mad city.

“I think Mal, provided he had the right team around him, would probably be the preferred choice,” he said.

Franchise leadership to be appointed

News Corp has reported that the NRL plans to establish a seven-member board and appoint both a chief executive officer and coach within the next month to lead the new franchise.

“It’s quite urgent that they do appoint a coach if they’re coming in 2027,” Rothfield said.

“Burgess is interesting, Arthur is a good coach. I just think Mal has that presence. If you surround him with the right coaching staff.”

Sam Burgess’ potential future role within the Bears organisation remains a topic of debate.

Some pundits have suggested that the Englishman could serve as Meninga’s assistant coach, with an eventual succession plan in place for Burgess to take over as head coach in two to three years.

“I’d like to see Mal work with Sam, and Sam would eventually come through as [part of] a succession plan,” said Read, with Rothfield echoing similar sentiments, again citing the success of the Dolphins’ model with Kristian Woolf as the understudy of super coach Wayne Bennett.