Warrington Wolves boarded the plane to Las Vegas on Sunday afternoon without head coach Sam Burgess, whose visa issues continue, according to reports.

The Wire – who have won two from two at the start of the 2025 Super League campaign – square off against Wigan Warriors in Vegas next Saturday evening in Round 3.

It’ll be the first time ever that a Super League game has taken place in the United States, with the pair meeting at the Allegiant Stadium.

Warrington’s journey across the pond commenced on Sunday, travelling down to the capital from the North West and flying out from Heathrow Airport.

But, as had perhaps been expected given speculation this week, boss Burgess wasn’t on the flight – according to Australian reporter Danny Weidler.

Major Sam Burgess visa update issued as Warrington Wolves head for Las Vegas

On Sunday evening, with the Wolves still in the air, Weidler – who works for 9News – posted the exclusive update via his personal X account (@Danny_Weidler).

The post reads: “EXCLUSIVE: Warrington coach Sam Burgess not on flight with Warrington team flying to Las Vegas. Visa issues.

“According to NRL sources he is still hopeful of joining the team.”

EXCLUSIVE: Warrington coach Sam Burgess not on flight with Warrington team flying to Las Vegas. Visa issues. According to NRL sources he is still hopeful of joining the team. @9NewsSyd @NRLonNine — Danny Weidler (@Danny_Weidler) February 23, 2025

Burgess’ visa issues centre around driving offences in Australia which he pleaded guilty to four years ago while still Down Under.

Speaking following his side’s Round 2 win against Catalans Dragons on Friday night, Burgess admitted he had spent much of the two days prior down in London at the US embassy.

He went on to explain that he remained confident he’d be able to get over to the States, but just didn’t quite know when.

The 36-year-old said: “My visa application is in now for review and it’s been going on for a little while.

“I respect the process and everyone’s efforts to get it to this point, but it’s essentially out of my control so we’ll see what the next 24 hours bring.

“I think I’ll get there. I’m confident I’ll get there. A lot of work has gone into it.”

At the time of writing, it would appear the situation hasn’t changed since then.