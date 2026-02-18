Green cards will not be in operation for Thursday night’s World Club Challenge between Hull KR and Brisbane Broncos, which will be refereed by Liam Moore.

First introduced to Super League back in 2022, if a player is shown the green card after receiving treatment from their medical team, they just spend two minutes on the sidelines once the action restarts.

If a physio, doctor of head trainer request the game to be halted for a player to receive treatment, then they must either leave the field for a concussion assessment (HIA), be interchanged or be shown the green card and miss two minutes.

Given that the option of the green card leaves their side down a man for two minutes, the green card is one which is rarely used.

But as it is not an option in the NRL, it will not be available to referee Moore on Thursday night at the MKM Stadium, the Rugby Football League (RFL) have confirmed.

Major rule change confirmed for World Club Challenge as officials appointed

On Thursday night, Super League champions Hull KR will go toe-to-toe with the best that the NRL has to offer in the shape of the Broncos.

Michael Maguire’s side were crowned kings Down Under in 2025, with that Brisbane’s first NRL title since 2006.

The Broncos have won two World Club Challenges previously, tasting glory in both 1992 and 1997. This will be KR’s first-ever involvement in a World Club clash.

Moore has been appointed as referee, with Chris Kendall the man in his ear as the video referee.

Notably, Moore is no stranger to games between sides from Super League and the NRL having taken charge of the 2024 World Club Challenge between Wigan and Penrith Panthers, won on home soil by the Warriors.

He was also the man in the middle for the first Test in last autumn’s Ashes Series between England and Australia at Wembley, with the Kangaroos ending up comfortable winners under the arch that afternoon.

The World Club Challenge will be played as per International Laws and RFL Law Interpretations, with the only exception being the removal of the green card.

A full list of the officials involved in Thursday night’s clash can be seen below…