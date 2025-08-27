Cronulla Sharks star Blayke Brailey has officially confirmed he wants to represent his mother’s heritage and play for England: admitting it would be a ‘dream come true’ to be in the mix for the Ashes.

Brailey has been one of the stars of the NRL season in 2025, excelling for the Sharks and earning rave reviews from a number of pundits over his exceptional form.

That has led to speculation about an international call-up for the Kangaroos – but Brailey is also eligible to play for England due to the fact his mother was born in Liverpool.

And the hooker admitted he would take an England call-up this year ‘with both hands’ in what must surely be a major boost for head coach Shaun Wane going into the Ashes.

Wane has the likes of Brad O’Neill and Daryl Clark as hooking options but Brailey would represent a major acquisition for the national side if Wane opted to call him him.

“It’s something I’ve definitely thought about and I’ve had conversations about… it’s obviously great that I have that side in me,” he told reporters in Australia.

“My mum is full English, she was born in Liverpool in England, so I do have a close tie there where I could represent both nations. I’d definitely love to one day represent my mum’s side of the family and also my dad’s side, who is Australian.

“For my name to be around that conversation, it’s obviously a dream come true.

“Hopefully I can continue my form and the selectors and the coaches see that.. if that phone call comes, I’ll be over the moon and I’ll take it with both hands.”

Brailey would be the latest big name to commit to England from the NRL in recent years. Victor Radley has been part of the national team set-up for a number of years now, while others including Gold Coast’s AJ Brimson and Sydney Roosters centre Billy Smith have also indicated they would be willing to represent their English heritage.

It remains to be seen how many heritage players Wane opts for in his final squad, though.

