Major Nigel Wood decision made at RFL meeting as new role confirmed

Nigel Wood’s installation as chair of the Rugby Football League has been approved by clubs at a meeting on Tuesday.

The governing body’s Annual General Meeting took place at Wakefield Trinity’s DIY Kitchens Stadium, with a number of items on the agenda.

Wood was expected to present the findings of his group’s strategic review, but it is understood nothing concrete was shown to clubs.

However, an agenda item to turn Wood’s position as interim chair of the governing body into a permanent arrangement was given the green light by clubs, Love Rugby League can reveal.

It means that six years after leaving the RFL as chief executive – and being paid a significant six-figure sum to do so – Wood has returned to a high-ranking position at the top of the sport once again.

That is despite holding a position of prominence at Bradford Bulls as recently as earlier this year. He stepped down as chairman of the Championship club in March to lead the strategic review, and relinquished his position as a director of the club’s parent company in the process.

But he is now back in a major role and will lead the governance of the sport. It remains unclear what title Wood will be given, with suggestions that he could not take the title of interim chair when he initially returned in March as part of a new-look board.

However, the RFL are expected to announce that he will stay with the governing body for a longer period than initially set out when he came back in the spring.

More to follow.