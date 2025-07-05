Major Maika Sivo fitness update as Leeds Rhinos man’s return outlined

Leeds Rhinos winger Maika Sivo is back home in Australia as he continues his rehabilitation from a serious knee injury.

Rhinos head coach Brad Arthur has warned that the winger has some difficult days ahead of him following the injury he suffered in pre-season training this year which ruled him out of the entire 2025 season.

The former Parramatta Eels star has had his surgery and is making healthy progress with the setback, but will not be ready to feature this season.

Therefore, Leeds allowed Sivo to go home and continue his rehab, while also working alongside contacts of Arthur’s in Australia – though he stressed he was not involved with the Eels.

But as Leeds’ players take their break for the off-season at the end of this year, Sivo will be stepping up his rehab to the point where he nears in on a return to playing once again.

That is why the Rhinos decided they would allow him to head home now, before returning to England in the coming weeks to rejoin the setup at Leeds.

Arthur revealed: “He’s still rehabbing but we let him go home for a month. We’ve got some good contacts who are looking after him at the moment.

“When he comes back he’s going to have a lot of training ahead of him – because when the guys are having a break, he’ll have to train right through.

“We gave him some time with his family and he’s not far away from returning: but he’s tracking really well too.”

Leeds have a specialist team working with Sivo in Australia to ensure his rehab continues as smoothly as possible on the other side of the world.

Arthur continued: “We’ve got someone there looking after him and making sure they’re on top of him but he’s not training with Parramatta.”

Sivo joined Leeds on a two-year deal at the start of this season.