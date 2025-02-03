Ticket sales for the NRL and Super League’s trip to Las Vegas are progressing well – with over 35,000 sold and a quarter of those sales going to United States residents.

Rugby league heads Stateside next month with four fixtures including a women’s Test between Australia and England, two NRL fixtures and an historic Super League tie between Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves.

The NRL are hopeful of attracting 50,000 supporters to Allegiant Stadium and they are well on the way to achieving that goal with around four weeks to go.

That number has been boosted by a major take-up from a growing number of rugby league fans in the United States, according to reports in Australia.

Tickets have reportedly been purchased by fans in all 50 states, with 20% of those US-based sales coming from California residents. A further 12% have been snapped up by residents of Nevada, where the event will take place.

The likes of Florida, Texas and New York are all also reporting strong sales as the US public begin to pick up their interest in rugby league.

“The interest in the US has increased significantly, which is all part of our long-term strategy,” the NRL’s chief executive, Andrew Abdo, said.

“It’s very encouraging. We already have more US-based fans coming to Allegiant Stadium than last year, and we’re expecting many more in the final few weeks leading up to the event.”

Ticket sales from Super League fans have also been strong, with thousands of supporters already purchasing ticket and travel packages to head to Las Vegas to watch Sam Burgess’ Wire take on Matt Peet’s reigning champions.

