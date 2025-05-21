Konrad Hurrell and Harry Robertson are due to return to full training next week – with a number of St Helens’ other injured players closing in on comebacks, too.

Hurrell has not yet featured for the Saints in 2025 after undergoing neck surgery in the off-season, before suffering a calf problem while on dual-registration at Halifax Panthers that has kept him sidelined for a number of weeks.

But Paul Wellens has revealed that the Tongan international is due to train this week and if that all goes to plan, he will be back in full training with the Saints next week: potentially putting him in the mix for a comeback against Hull KR.

Wellens told Love Rugby League: “He starts a big training session tomorrow and another on Saturday and should he come through those. as we expect him to, he’ll be back in full training with the squad.

“It’s been rough for him. The back end of 2024 was cruel on him with the neck surgery – you can’t underestimate how tough that’s been. There’s been frustration on Konrad’s part but he’s making a recovery.

Wellens also confirmed that young centre Robertson is also due to return to full training next week after being sidelined with a quad injury.

And two more long-term absentees are closing in on returns. Kyle Feldt had hand surgery which ruled him out for around ten weeks – but the Saints are looking at their clash against Salford Red Devils on June 15 as a possible return date.

That is also the tentative return date pencilled in for Joe Batchelor, who has been out for the last month with a hamstring problem.

Wellens said: “Kyle Feldt is going to be another three to four weeks. We’ve got a week off for the cup and Kyle could be back the week after that. Joe Batchelor is looking at a similar timeframe. Harry is hopefully back into training with the squad next week.”

The Saints head to Huddersfield on Friday night without Matt Whitley, who has failed a HIA. Wellens confirmed the likely contender to start in the back row will be Jake Wingfield, providing he shakes off a niggle in time.

