Leigh Leopards coach Adrian Lam has conceded a move to bring Kai O’Donnell to the club is now more likely to happen in 2027.

The Leopards have been in discussions for a number of weeks about the prospect of re-signing O’Donnell for the rest of this season and beyond.

O’Donnell then made a shock return to the North Queensland Cowboys team in recent weeks, but they have a bye round this weekend, raising the prospect of a deal happening once again.

But Lam has appeared to concede defeat on the matter at long last, with Jack Ashworth’s arrival on Tuesday leading to questions about whether a move for O’Donnell was now off the table.

Leigh coach addresses Kai O’Donnell reports

Lam admitted Leigh still retained an interest in doing a deal if it were possible but with time running out before Friday’s transfer deadline, the Leopards coach seemed to suggest any move may now be for 2027.

“The question has been asked would we be interested in bringing Kai to Super League, and that’s on Kai,” he said.

“If he is going to head back to the UK, then we’re certainly a club that would be interested. He broke a lot of hearts with our fans and players when he left and he’s a player we would love back.

“But I presume that’s in the future and now potentially not this week. Having said that, I know Kai played for North Queensland this week and they’re in the eight, I believe; I think his focus will be on that rather than his future immediately but if we find out anything further this week, we’ll let you know.”

However, Lam did not completely rule out more transfers if the right player became available, saying Leigh have the cap space to make it happen.

He said: “We’re always looking, talking and communicating. There’s still a couple of days to maneuouvre and talk to people but at this time, that’s probably it. We do have a window financially to bring one or two more in financially if we chose to.”

Leigh duo to head out on loan

Lam confirmed that outside backs AJ Towse and Keanan Brand are both back fit and available – but this Friday’s game against Bradford may be too soon for the pair, and they could instead go out on loan.

He said: “AJ Towse and Keanan, two of our upcoming young guns, are fit. They’ve both excelled in pre-season and played a lot of rugby for us, especially Keanan this year.

“Those two boys will more likely get some game-time elsewhere this week. There is a cut-off after this week in that they can’t go to a club after this week so they need to go this week. The timing of that is important for our club.”

But Ashworth is in the mix to feature, after Lam finally landed a long-term target.

He said: “On Jack, I’ve been a fan of his for a number of years. I tried to get him here a couple of years ago and it didn’t work. It’s good timing for a mobile forward who’s aggressive with the ball. As a coaching staff we feel we can take him to another level. He’s got a ceiling we can work with and he’s on a two-year deal and has trained with us this morning. I’m really excited about that.

“He’s been here before so he understands how it operates – though not under me. He’s excited for the opportunity to show himself moving forward. He’ll be in the extended squad for Friday and then we’ll make a decision on game-day.”

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