Jai Whitbread has not travelled with the Hull KR squad to London.

The forward is expecting the arrival of his child with his partner imminently, and as a result he has remained in Hull while the rest of the squad has taken the journey to the capital today.

Whitbread has been a mainstay in Willie Peters’ side during their treble-winning campaign, featuring in last year’s wins at Wembley and Old Trafford, as well as the World Club Challenge win over Brisbane Broncos.

Rovers have not publicly commented on whether there is still a chance he could play, or whether he will drop out.

He has been named in the 21-man squad, which also includes Dean Hadley and Karl Lawton, who were both doubts after knocks picked up in the win over Wigan Warriors last week. Hadley completed Wednesday’s training session and is on track to feature, as exclusively revealed by Love Rugby League.

Whitbread, 28, has played 15 games for Rovers so far this season, with his only miss being the Challenge Cup win over Lock Lane. In total he has made 78 appearances for Rovers since joining the club in 2024, scoring 15 tries.

Rovers have named a strong 21-man squad for the trip, with Tyrone May and Joe Burgess both returning after being left out of the win over the Warriors last week.

If Whitbread can’t play, it could open the door for Jack Brown or Jordan Deazria to feature, who would be the two likely candidates to take on Whitbread’s bench role should he ultimately be unable to play.

Hull KR squad: Tom Davies, Peta Hiku, Oliver Gildart, Joe Burgess, Tyrone May, Sauaso Sue, Jez Litten, James Batchelor, Elliot Minchella, Tom Amone, Dean Hadley, Jack Broadbent, Sam Luckley, Jai Whitbread, Rhyse Martin, Jack Brown, Karl Lawton, Jordan Dezaria, Noah Booth, Bill Leyland.