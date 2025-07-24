Major IMG gradings decision made ahead of crucial Super League meeting

IMG’s gradings will be the only deciding factor in which clubs compete in Super League next season, regardless of whether the competition expands out to 14 teams or not, LoveRugbyLeague can reveal.

The current Super League clubs will meet on Monday, when it’s believed a final verdict will be delivered on whether the top-flight sticks at 12 clubs in 2026 or expands out to 14, as some have suggested.

It’s expected that, at least for next year, the top-flight will stick rather than twist and remain at 12 clubs.

But regardless of the outcome of that meeting next week, clubs have been informed that IMG‘s gradings will be the only things that count towards promotion. There will be no fast-tracking or queue jumping.

This is a hammer blow, in particular, to London Broncos. There had been some suggestion that due to their location in the capital and the sport’s desire to grow, the Broncos could be set to be fast-tracked for a return to Super League.

That now won’t happen, and the capital club will instead have to work their way back up the IMG table having been ranked 14th with a Grade B and a score of 12.65 by IMG last October.

The same can be said for 16th-placed Bradford Bulls, who are among the high-flyers on the field in the Championship this season but appear unlikely to increase their IMG score enough to break into the top 12 for next year.

Current Championship leaders York and second-placed Toulouse Olympique are believed to be among those in the mix for promotion.

Last year’s IMG gradings in full can be seen HERE.

