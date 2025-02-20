Hull KR are without Tyrone May through a hamstring issue for Thursday night’s game at Wakefield Trinity, with Willie Peters forced into a re-shuffle.

Reports had circulated in the build-up to the fixture that the Robins had a mystery injury in their camp, and as the matchday squads were announced at 6.3opm, the player in question was confirmed as half-back May.

As a result of that injury, KR head coach Peters has tasked Kiwi international Peta Hiku with a move into the halves, leaving a void in the centres which has been filled by Jack Broadbent.

There’s also issues in the camp where the hosts are concerned at Belle Vue, with illness sidelining off-season recruit Jake Trueman.

Fellow new boy Olly Russell takes his place in the halves, with highly-rated youngster Harvey Smith named on the bench by Daryl Powell.

Wakefield: Max Jowitt, Lachlan Walmsley, Oli Pratt, Corey Hall, Tom Johnstone, Matty Russell, Mason Lino, Mike McMeeken, Thomas Doyle, Caleb Uele, Jack Croft, Matty Storton, Jay Pitts; Bench – Isaiah Vagana, Josh Rourke, Harvey Smith, Caius Faatili; 18th man – Isaac Shaw

Hull KR: Niall Evalds, Tom Davies, Jack Broadbent, Oliver Gildart, Joe Burgess, Mikey Lewis, Peta Hiku, Sauaso ‘Jesse’ Sue, Micky McIlorum, Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, Rhyse Martin, James Batchelor, Elliot Minchella; Bench – Jez Litten, Dean Hadley, Jai Whitbread, Kelepi Tanginoa; 18th man – Jack Brown