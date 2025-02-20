Major Hull KR injury blow confirmed as squads for Wakefield Trinity clash locked in

Ben Olawumi
Tyrone May

Tyrone May in action for Hull KR in 2025

Hull KR are without Tyrone May through a hamstring issue for Thursday night’s game at Wakefield Trinity, with Willie Peters forced into a re-shuffle.

Reports had circulated in the build-up to the fixture that the Robins had a mystery injury in their camp, and as the matchday squads were announced at 6.3opm, the player in question was confirmed as half-back May.

As a result of that injury, KR head coach Peters has tasked Kiwi international Peta Hiku with a move into the halves, leaving a void in the centres which has been filled by Jack Broadbent.

There’s also issues in the camp where the hosts are concerned at Belle Vue, with illness sidelining off-season recruit Jake Trueman.

Fellow new boy Olly Russell takes his place in the halves, with highly-rated youngster Harvey Smith named on the bench by Daryl Powell.

Wakefield: Max Jowitt, Lachlan Walmsley, Oli Pratt, Corey Hall, Tom Johnstone, Matty Russell, Mason Lino, Mike McMeeken, Thomas Doyle, Caleb Uele, Jack Croft, Matty Storton, Jay Pitts; Bench – Isaiah Vagana, Josh Rourke, Harvey Smith, Caius Faatili; 18th man – Isaac Shaw

Hull KR: Niall Evalds, Tom Davies, Jack Broadbent, Oliver Gildart, Joe Burgess, Mikey Lewis, Peta Hiku, Sauaso ‘Jesse’ Sue, Micky McIlorum, Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, Rhyse Martin, James Batchelor, Elliot Minchella; Bench – Jez Litten, Dean Hadley, Jai Whitbread, Kelepi Tanginoa; 18th man – Jack Brown

