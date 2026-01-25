Super League clubs will no longer undertake dual-registration partnerships with clubs in 2026 after it was approved that the system would be scrapped.

Clubs have, in recent seasons, partnered up with another side in the lower leagues which has enabled their players to be registered with both teams and allow them to make one-off appearances at short notice in the Championship and League 1. High-profile examples in recent years include Leeds Rhinos and Featherstone Rovers.

The likes of St Helens also had a successful dual-registration link-up with Halifax Panthers in 2025, which saw the likes of George Whitby regularly play for Kyle Eastmond’s side.

But from now on, the concept will be removed in order to, in the RFL’s words, ‘increase players’ opportunities of taking the field’.

Clubs can now send their players out on one-week loans with one partner club, hopefully pushing more players into reserve grade in Super League setups.

The governing body confirmed: “The Rugby Football League can confirm the following changes to Dual Registration for the 2026 season following consultation with clubs. The concept, which allowed a player to be registered with two clubs simultaneously, will no longer be in place as part of changes to increase players’ opportunities of taking the field.

“This now means clubs are limited to just one partner and only allows four players per week to be used. Salary Cap Regulations do not permit any deductions for the parent club, however a switch to a one-month loan period with a seven-day recall option would reduce parent clubs’ Salary Cap levels.

“The new one-week loan system will ensure that players who join on a 7-day loan will feature that weekend, before being recalled by their parent club.

“The process will also ensure more focus on the Reserve grade league with clubs encouraged to utilise this system more throughout 2026 over Dual Registration.”