12 clubs from Super League and the Championship have applied to be part of the elite competition in 2026 through a newly-formed independent panel: and the list of clubs includes some surprises.

IMG’s gradings will determine 12 of the 14 clubs that are granted access to Super League in 2026, before a panel led by Lord Jonathan Caine will determine whether there are two suitable candidates to join them in the elite.

That is almost certainly set to be the case, with a number of big clubs from both divisions beating the Tuesday deadline to formally confirm they want to be considered.

Some of those are doing so merely as insurance policies, as they are likely to be inside the top 12. Hull FC were the first club to admit on Wednesday morning that they had applied, insisting they were taking ‘proactive’ measures to be in Super League no matter what, on the small chance they didn’t make the top 12 in gradings.

They are almost certain to make that cut however, and they will then remove their application after the gradings are published in October.

More Super League clubs will do something similar. Castleford Tigers secured a Grade A last year but Love Rugby League understands they too have applied as an insurance policy of sorts.

Huddersfield Giants, who were Grade B last year and considered by some to be in danger of dropping out of the top 12, have also formally applied.

Intriguingly, Salford Red Devils – who are the favourites to lose their place in Super League – have also applied, Love Rugby League has learned. They would be outsiders to come through an independent panel process given how the framework for that will revolve around long-term financial projections: which the club does not have at present.

But they have lodged an application regardless.

The obvious Championship quintet of York Knights, Bradford Bulls, Toulouse, Oldham and London Broncos have also submitted applications, while one has gone in from Widnes Vikings, too.