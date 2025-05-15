Brad Arthur is one of two candidates who have been formally interviewed for the Perth Bears job, according to fresh reports in Australia.

The Leeds Rhinos boss has openly admitted he would be willing to speak to Perth about the prospect of becoming their first coach when they enter the NRL in 2027.

And now, a report from The Age has confirmed that both he and current Kangaroos coach Mal Meninga have formally sat down with executives from the franchise in a bid to secure the top job.

They say that Arthur spent time on Zoom with League HQ on Thursday, just hours after it was confirmed that Anthony De Ceglie, 7News’ director of news and current affairs, has been installed as CEO.

Meninga and Arthur have both been vocal about their desire to take the Perth job – with the report even suggesting Meninga would be willing to step aside as Australia coach for next year’s Rugby League World Cup in a bid to claim the position, too.

The news will be disappointing for Leeds fans and the Rhinos themselves, who are hoping Arthur will sign a new contract to remain with the Super League club beyond the end of this season.

Crucially, Perth want a coach appointed and in position as quickly as possible so that attempts to build a competitive roster can begin immediately. That would lean towards Arthur leaving Leeds at the end of this season if he is given the job.

Most interestingly though, the report states that if Meninga is given the job, he could appoint either Willie Peters or Sam Burgess as an assistant coach, with a view to them taking the top job when he steps aside.

That would be a similar path to the one Kristian Woolf took after guiding St Helens to huge success. He returned Down Under to become Wayne Bennett’s assistant at the Dolphins, before succeeding Bennett as head coach.

Burgess is another who has been open about his interest in the Perth job, but only as head coach. It remains unclear whether he would return to the NRL as an assistant.

Peters broke his silence on speculation touting him as a possible candidate earlier this week, admitting he would be open to returning to the NRL if the right job arose.

But in terms of the coaches currently working in England, it would appear that Arthur is now firmly the favourite.

THURSDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉🏻 Super League tips: John Kear’s calls including Leeds and Wigan upsets

👉🏻 Frontrunners for Super League Las Vegas 2027 revealed as favourites emerge

👉🏻 Super League to introduce video referee changes as conversion shot clock mooted

👉🏻 Paul Wellens hints at major Tristan Sailor decision ahead of crucial Catalans clash