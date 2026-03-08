Leeds Rhinos winger Maika Sivo has set an astonishing Super League record – after becoming the first player in the competition’s history to score nine tries in his first three matches.

Sivo’s stunning start in a Leeds Rhinos shirt, having missed the whole of 2025 with a devastating knee injury, continued at Headingley on Sunday afternoon as his hat-trick helped Brad Arthur’s side to a 22-4 win over Castleford Tigers.

Sivo’s three mean he is already tantalisingly close to double figures after just three matches in Super League – and it will come as no surprise that he has set a 30-year record for the most tries scored after such a short space of time.

No player in Super League history has matched Sivo’s start to life in the English game, which is perhaps no surprise given the scale at which he has been scoring tries.

Sivo marked his debut in the competition with a brace against York Knights a fortnight ago, before he stole the show in Las Vegas with a stunning four-try haul to help the Rhinos win a huge game against defending champions Hull KR.

Then, he backed it up again on Sunday with three more wonderful finishes to help the Rhinos make it three wins in a row – but it appears some people are harder to impress than the rest of us.

That’s because at the end of Sunday’s game, Rhinos coach Brad Arthur – who has worked with Sivo throughout the majority of his career – sent an ominous warning out to the rest of Super League that Sivo is still nowhere near his best – and not even fit yet.

Arthur smiled: “He’s not fit! So he’s got a fair bit of work to do before I’m going to be too happy with him and happy with how he’s going.”

If that is true, then it is going to be fun watching the winger do his stuff in Super League in 2026 given the record-breaking start he has already made to life in the competition.