Maika Sivo has made a blistering start to life in Super League, and he is well on course to break one of the competition’s most impressive individual records as a result.

The Leeds Rhinos star has become a rampant try-machine in his opening games for the club, scoring his third hat-trick of the season at the Rhinos ended Warrington Wolves’ unbeaten start to the season on Sunday.

He is comfortably leading the competition’s try-scoring charts after six rounds, with 12 tries to his name. What makes it even more remarkable is that he didn’t even play in the Rhinos’ opening-round defeat to Leigh Leopards.

Sivo is five tries ahead of his nearest competitor, Wigan’s Zach Eckersley, but what the Fijian may have his eye on an even bigger accolade that this season’s top try-scorer, as he’s well on course to break the all-time record for tries scored in a regular season.

In 2016, Denny Solomona broke Lesley Vainikolo’s record of tries scored in a Super League season when he scored 40 for Castleford Tigers. It is a record that has remained in tact, but Sivo is well on his way to surpassing it.

The former Parramatta Eels ace is averaging two tries a game at present, and that’s if you consider the game he actually missed. If he was to play all of Leeds’ remaining Super League games and continue scoring at his current rate, he would end the campaign with an absolutely ridiculous tally of 54 tries. That’s before any play-off games too!

So Sivo is well on his way to breaking that record, and doing it with some room to spare. Of course, it will require him to remain fit and scoring regularly throughout the season, but it is an early-season fact that truly illustrates the outrageous impact he has already had on Super League.