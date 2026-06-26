Maika Sivo equals remarkable Leeds Rhinos record following latest try

Leeds Rhinos winger Maika Sivo has scored yet another try, which has also seen him equal a long-standing club record in the process.

Sivo, who crossed in the first-half of their round 16 meeting with Hull KR, has now scored in nine successive league games for Leeds, pulling alongside Paul Sterling in the process.

That also means he could break the record next weekend when the Rhinos face Bradford Bulls at Magic Weekend.

Maika Sivo equals remarkable Leeds Rhinos try-scoring record with latest effort

Sterling set the initial record in his first season at Leeds back in 1997, crossing in nine successive league matches against St Helens, Castleford twice, Sheffield, London, Paris St Germain, Salford, Oldham and Warrington.

He later scored in a 10th game in a row, but that came in their World Club Challenge meeting with North Queensland.

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Sivo has swiftly followed suit, though, scoring tries against Huddersfield Giants twice, Catalans Dragons, Wakefield Trinity, Wigan Warriors, St Helens, Toulouse Olympique, Warrington Wolves and now Hull KR.

Maika Sivo’s season so far

The winger has been in red-hot try-scoring form for Leeds this season, with that record-equaling effort his 26th of the season. That also sees Sivo surpass the tally of 25 that Lewis Martin scored last season when he was named top try-scorer.

Alongside this run of nine successive games, Sivo has scored in all but two of his outings in a Leeds shirt this season, his first on the pitch in Blue and Amber after missing the 2025 season through an ACL injury.

He marked his debut with two against York Knights, and followed that up with nine in the following three against the Robins, Castleford Tigers and Wakefield Trinity. That run also included a four-score haul in Las Vegas and a hat-trick against the Fords.

Sivo then grabbed a hat-trick against Warrington in between his two scoreless appearances against Hull FC and Bradford Bulls, and has now bagged 14 tries in this nine-game run.

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