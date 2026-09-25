Maika Sivo decision made with semi-final teams locked in

Maika Sivo is OUT of Leeds Rhinos’ play-off semi-final with Warrington Wolves.

As first revealed by Love Rugby League, the Fijian suffered a shoulder injury in training on Wednesday and after pushing to get him fit, Leeds have opted to leave him out after succumbing to the problem.

As a result, Riley Lumb comes into a starting line-up already impacted by injuries, particularly in the backs. Lachie Miller, Ash Handley and Jack Bird are all unavailable for selection which has seen Fergie McCormack selected at fullback, while Chris Hankinson has moved to centre.

Hankinson’s move out of the back-row allows James McDonnell to return in a starting jersey alongside Kallum Watkins. McDonnell has spent a period out of action with a pec problem.

Matt Lodge starts for Leeds while the final bench spot is given to Presley Cassell, who gets the nod over fellow youngster Zak Lloyd.

As for Warrington, they have made just one change from the win over Hull KR, with Sam Powell being recalled to a place on the bench. George Williams and Ewan Irwin continue in the halves, with Leon Hayes at 18th man.

Leeds are looking for their first Grand Final appearance since 2022, while the Wire haven’t attended Old Trafford since 2018. Leeds finished the regular season second in the table, with Warrington a place further down in third. The Rhinos did the double over the Wolves in the regular campaign.

Leeds Rhinos: Fergie McCormack, Ryan Hall, Chris Hankinson, Harry Newman, Riley Lumb, Brodie Croft, Jake Connor, Mikolaj Oledzki, Jarrod O’Connor, Matt Lodge, James McDonnell, Kallum Watkins, Keenan Palasia. Subs: Tom Holroyd, Cameron Smith, Presley Cassell, Cooper Jenkins.

Warrington Wolves: Josh Thewlis, Albert Hopoate, Arron Lindop, Toby King, Matty Ashton, George Williams, Ewan Irwin, Liam Byrne, Danny Walker, James Harrison, James Bentley, Sam Stone, Ben Currie. Subs: Luke Yates, Sam Powell, Joe Philbin, Kelepi Tanginoa.