Former Hull FC and Castleford star retires Down Under as announcement made

Two-time Challenge Cup winner Mahe Fonua has retired following a stint in the Queensland Cup with Mackay Cutters.

Six-time Tonga international Fonua had two separate stints with Hull FC, and clinched those two Challenge Cups back-to-back in the first of those, successful at Wembley in both 2016 and 2017.

A try-scorer in both of those finals under the arch, that first stint with the Black and Whites was sandwiched in-between his NRL career, playing 71 first-grade games Down Under between Melbourne Storm and Wests Tigers.

Returning to the UK with Hull in 2020, he also went on to spend time donning the colours of fellow Super League outfit Castleford Tigers and Doncaster prior to linking up with the Cutters in 2024.

14 seasons on from his NRL debut for Storm against the Gold Coast Titans, the 32-year-old has opted to hang up his boots.

Former Hull FC and Castleford star Mahe Fonua retires Down Under as announcement made

Born in Melbourne, outside-back Fonua represented Tonga on the international stage through his heritage, playing in both the 2013 and 2017 Rugby League World Cups.

Including the sole game he played for the Combined Nations All Stars against England in 2022, and his one game on loan for Halifax Panthers the following year while at Castleford, his first-grade career produced 219 appearances and 90 tries.

Set to turn 33 on Christmas Eve, Fonua’s retirement was announced alongside four others hanging up their boots at the end of the 2025 Queensland Cup campaign in the shape of Brandon Nima, Joel Holdsworth, Kalifa Faifai-Loa and James Tamou.

Having also played in the New South Wales Cup in the earlier stages of his career, Fonua racked up 40 second-grade games Down Under, including the 20 he has played for the Cutters in the Q Cup over the last two seasons.

He scored 17 tries at that level in total, with four notched in Cutters’ colours. Just one of those was scored in 2025, with the veteran featuring four times this term – his last game coming back in April against the PNG Hunters.