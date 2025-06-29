Brisbane Broncos coach Michael Maguire has thrown his full backing behind Reece Walsh, declaring the young fullback ready for a recall to Queensland’s State of Origin side ahead of the series decider on July 9 in Sydney.

The news comes after Newcastle Knights and Queensland fullback Kalyn Ponga was forced off the field with a foot injury during Friday night’s 22-18 loss to the Canberra Raiders, leaving Queensland coach Billy Slater and selectors awaiting scan results before naming their squad.

With Ponga’s Origin spot in doubt following the injury, Walsh will get one last chance to stake his claim when Brisbane take on the Warriors at Suncorp Stadium on Saturday.

Maguire, who coached New South Wales to last year’s series victory, told Code Sports that Walsh had taken a “massive step” toward being ready for Origin III.

“Last week he took a massive step into where I think he’s ready,” Maguire said about Walsh, who has come back from a knee injury sustained in his last game against the Warriors.

“I think he’s done that in the last couple of weeks. It’s just a matter of where the opportunity arises for him [to play for Queensland].”

The Broncos coach had nothing but praise for Walsh’s work ethic and overall football IQ.

“Reece works really hard at his game. He’s actually good to have around. He just loves talking footy and he’s definitely my style [of player]. We get to sit down and work out how we want to game plan and play. Whilst he’s doing that, I think he’s got plenty of good footy in front of him and opportunities.”

The Broncos currently sit seventh on the ladder, six points behind fourth-placed Warriors. A win against New Zealand at home would help launch the Broncos towards a home-town finals birth.

“Definitely,” Maguire said when asked if the Broncos can still make the top four.

“I’ve said before – this competition is well and truly wide open.”

“We’ve got to make sure we find our game like we did last week and the week before. We’ve taken a lot from the month where we didn’t get the spoils we were after. This is another good opportunity for us. We are playing against a good team, but we know what we’re capable of doing. If we find that, I’ll be pleased as a coach and playing group.”

The Broncos will be keen to exorcise the demons of their golden-point loss to the Warriors in April, where Walsh’s missed kick gifted the opposition a match-winning penalty goal.

Maguire said that a lot of people are doubting the clubs top-four ambitions. “This is in our hands to be able to go about what we want to do. There’s a lot of people who probably walk the streets and say we can’t do it. We’ll see how we go.”

Meanwhile, Queensland coach Billy Slater and selectors will await scans on Ponga’s foot injury before confirming their Origin III squad.

The Origin decider is set for July 9 at Accor Stadium in Sydney.