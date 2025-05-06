RL Commercial’s Managing Director Rhodri Jones says the game now has a ‘big and new opportunity’ to take advantage of after a healthy figure of North East natives attended the 2025 edition of Magic Weekend.

The 18th edition of Magic saw the event return to St James’ Park over the weekend just gone after a more than underwhelming occasion last year in Leeds at Elland Road.

It was certainly a successful return, with 64,156 supporters in attendance across the two-day event, which was the best return for any Magic since 2018.

This year’s event also saw Sunday’s crowd (32,862) better Saturday’s (31,294) for the first time ever at Magic, with 2025 going in the books as the best Sunday attendance in the event’s history to date.

Magic Weekend's North East influence revealed as 'big opportunity' explained

Of course, the bulk of the crowd in Newcastle was made up of dyed in the wool Super League supporters – with impressive turnouts from Leigh Leopards, Hull KR, Hull FC, Wigan Warriors and Wakefield Trinity in particular.

But for the first time in a long while, RL Commercial chief Jones has also revealed that there were plenty of North East natives mixed in.

Speaking to Sky Sports, he explained: “To get 64,000 people into a destination that isn’t necessarily in the heartlands is a fair achievement.

“We can’t look too far beyond that in terms of how good a success story that is.

Rhodri Jones, the Managing Director of Rugby League Commercial, is hopeful that Magic Weekend will return to St James’ Park next year 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/9z1K0Km0Op — Sky Sports Rugby League (@SkySportsRL) May 4, 2025

“Our sales tell us that between eight-to-ten-thousand people have come here from the North East this weekend.

“That’s a big opportunity for us and that’s a new opportunity for us.

“In terms of the future of Magic, let’s wait and see but I think it’s a significant tentpole moment in the season for us.

“We’re delighted to have had a successful one this year hopefully again next year, and then let’s see what the future brings.”

