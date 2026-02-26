Over 55,000 tickets have now been sold for Magic Weekend, with this year’s edition on course to smash the event’s all-time attendance record!

Magic had been set to be removed from the calendar when Super League expanded to become a 14-team competition ahead of 2026, until a late u-turn from the powers that be.

Landing a deal to take the event to Everton FC’s Hill Dickinson Stadium for the first time, the same venue that hosted the second Test during last autumn’s Ashes Series, Magic was ultimately kept in the calendar rather than expanding the play-off system.

And as time ticks on towards the weekend of July 4/5, which is when it will take place, supporters continue to show that was the correct decision: with sales well up on what they have been at this stage over the last few years.

Magic Weekend ticket update as all-time record set to be broken

Magic’s organisers hope to reach new heights on Merseyside: with the target to break the overall weekend attendance of 2016, which saw 68,276 fans flock to Newcastle United FC’s St James’ Park.

The Hill Dickinson Stadium holds a capacity just shy of 53,000, and a month out from the early bird discount offer on tickets ending, more than 55,000 have already been sold across the weekend.

Notably, circa 10,000 have been shifted in the last month, with tickets for Sunday almost sold out entirely already.

Around 13,000 more need to be sold now for the record, but given the current speed at which tickets are being snapped up, that would appear highly likely to happen.

As was the case in the early years of Magic, this year’s edition sees the event return to games built on rivalries.

Six games are taking place on Merseyside across the weekend, while Super League’s two French sides in Catalans Dragons and Toulouse Olympique will do battle at a neutral venue across the Channel.

Details of that game are still to be confirmed, but the six Magic games taking place at the Hill Dickinson Stadium over the weekend of July 4/5 are as follows…

Saturday, July 4

Huddersfield Giants v York Knights

Hull KR v Hull FC

Leigh Leopards v Warrington Wolves

Sunday, July 5