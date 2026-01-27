This year’s Super League Magic Weekend is set to be the biggest in history, with organisers announcing record sales ahead of its move to Everton.

After appearing to be on the scrap heap following the move to a 14-team competition, a late U-turn saw the popular event kept in the schedule for 2026, chosen ahead of an enhanced eight-team play-off system.

Supporters have now vindicated that decision, with over 45,000 tickets already sold for the event. That is drastically more sales than usual for this time of year, with the weekend now on track to be the best attended in history.

For the first time ever, it will take place at Hill Dickinson Stadium, the new home of Everton FC which hosted the second Ashes test last year.

The hope is that it will break the attendance record set in 2016, when 68,276 headed to Newcastle’s St James’ Park.

Less than 200 tickets now remain in the Lower Bowl of the stadium across the full weekend.

In previous years, fixtures have been determined by league positions the year before. However, this season’s schedule has been built around rivalries. Headline fixtures included Hull KR v Hull FC, Wigan Warriors v St Helens and Leeds Rhinos v Bradford Bulls. The French derby between Catalans Dragons and Toulouse Olympique will also take place that weekend but not at Everton, with a special event set to take place between the clubs, though the details have yet to be announced.

Fans have until March 26th to get a discount on tickets.