Magic Weekend looks increasingly likely to be going back to Everton next year following the overwhelming success of the event this year.

Super League’s big summer roadshow was in grave danger of being scrapped this time last year, with options for floated for alternative events including a Nines festival around the time the competition was expanding to 14 teams.

However, it will once again remain on the calendar next year after a hugely successful debut at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Magic going back to Liverpool

Love Rugby League understands that Everton looks set to once again be confirmed as the venue for the 2027 event in the coming weeks, with organisers keen to lock in the Hill Dickinson after its popularity.

The stadium’s rugby league debut last year saw a sell-out for the Ashes Test between England and Australia, leading officials to be confident ticket sales for Magic in a new location would be similarly strong.

That has emphatically proven to be the case.

Over 80,000 supporters have been both at the Hill Dickinson Stadium and the equivalent French Magic event, which took place in Castres on Saturday evening as Toulouse Olympique hammered Catalans Dragons.

And with a bumper Sunday planned, Super League officials are keen to continue the strong relationship with the new Everton stadium.

Sky Sports are expected to quiz RL Commercial’s Rhodri Jones later on, as is traditional, about the success of the event and what would likely be the plans for next year.

Magic is going to remain on the calendar, with Jones telling the Guardian earlier this week that a number of locations were already interested in hosting it.

That list likely includes St James’ Park in Newcastle – but Everton will, barring a major late u-turn, win the race to host the event again with a quick decision expected to lock in a date and venue and continue the momentum from this year.

Sunday’s games saw three huge local derbies; Castleford Tigers taking on Wakefield Trinity, the return of Leeds Rhinos v Bradford Bulls to Magic Weekend and then a blockbuster finale between Wigan Warriors and St Helens.