Rhodri Jones has confirmed that Magic Weekend is ‘under review’ and the prospect of asking clubs to give up a scheduled home fixture to keep it in the calendar in its current guise is unlikely.

Magic is expected to look markedly different in 2026, thanks in no small part to the expansion of Super League to 14 teams which will remove loop fixtures: which the concept currently falls under the banner of.

A plethora of options have been floated about a possible replacement for the event. They include hosting a round of the Challenge Cup at Magic – potentially the quarter-finals – or even a Nines competition as part of a more radical proposal.

Jones insisted on Tuesday that nothing has been formalised yet in terms of a concrete solution but he did confirm that the situation is under review.

However, he did accept that it may have to be likely to change the prospect of it being a regular round of fixtures – but that a venue is in the offing should they come up with solution. That would almost certainly be St James’ Park.

He said: “There was a discussion about Magic in the clubs meeting on that Monday but no decision was made on it. Clearly with an ambition to go to 14 teams, it removes the loop fixture sequences and Magic is a loop fixture as we all know.

“I don’t think we’re in a position to go to six or seven clubs and ask them to give up a home game. Magic is under review.

“We’re working behind the scenes on provisionally securing a venue on the basis that we might need it. It’s under review. That’s the dialogue we’ve had here internally with the strategic review group but also with Sky. We’ve said it’s under review which they’ve accepted.”

Jones admitted that the difficulty comes with finding a date that fits into a different-looking 2026 calendar, but conceded that Newcastle was the likely home for any Magic-style event in 2026.

He said: “I think the attendance this year proves that Newcastle is a good home for it, and it works. The challenge is a date and where it sits in the calendar.

“We’re aware of Newcastle’s Premier League fixtures through to the end of May so it’s finding a right slot that avoids clashing with Wembley at the end of May and Easter, which is April time. That’s the bit that we need to work through. Catalans are going to Paris in early-June so it’s about finding the right weekend for us.”

