Hull FC are leading the way in terms of ticket sales for Magic Weekend this year – with the biggest attendance for the event in years expected in Newcastle.

St James’ Park will once again host the event, after a return to the North East following a one-year stint at Elland Road in Leeds. The move back has been popular, with many believing St James’ Park to be the spiritual home of Magic.

And that appears to have been underlined by ticket sales. They are well in excess of 60,000 across the two days already, and there is even a possibility of the biggest crowd since the Covid-19 pandemic, too.

Whether the highest figure in Newcastle of 68,276 – set in 2016 – is beaten remains to be seen: but it will definitely be the biggest Magic crowd figure for a number of years.

And the Black and Whites are top of the club standings when it comes to ticket sales, it has emerged.

Hull kick off day two of the event this year on Sunday with a clash against winless Huddersfield Giants. And their fans are flocking to Newcastle for the event – more so than any other Super League team.

Local rivals Hull KR are also in the top five of ticket sales. The Robins are fifth ahead of their game against Salford Red Devils on Saturday afternoon.

Leeds Rhinos face St Helens in the final game of day one, and they are second on the standings for sales. Wigan Warriors are third, while Wakefield Trinity sit fourth.

Trinity are returning to Magic this year after a one-season absence in 2024 owing to their campaign in the Championship. But ahead of their fixture against Castleford which will close the weekend off, Trinity fans are set to head to Newcastle in huge numbers, it seems.

And Super League officials are increasingly confident of a huge number overall being in attendance.

