Over 80,000 supporters will attend Magic Weekend on both sides of the English Channel this weekend as records continue to tumble for the event.

The very future of Magic was under threat less than a year ago as part of wider discussions over expanding Super League to 14 teams. Alternative events including a Nines Festival were mooted as a possible replacement.

But Magic survived and was given a stay of execution, with Everton the latest host – as supporters flock there in their tens of thousands.

And now, it has emerged the number of tickets sold has gone through the 80,000 barrier meaning the previous record for Magic will be beaten by well over 10,000 fans.

The record number of fans to attend a Magic Weekend came in 2016, when 68,276 supporters attended St James’ Park in Newcastle.

But with events taking place in Liverpool and Castres this weekend, Super League’s recent growth has been underlined by the latest milestone barrier being smashed through on the eve of the event.

It is unclear how many supporters are attending the game in France and how many will be at Everton – but it looks set to be a record-breaking weekend for the competition.

Magic has long been a firm favourite of supporters for years, even if it has not quite carried the same level of support in the boardroom from time to time.

But that support will surely be growing now – with clubs set to get a major cash windfall as a result of the huge ticketing sales.

And with tens of thousands of fans heading to Liverpool in a fallow period for the city sporting-wise due to the football off-season, there is a growing likelihood senior officials in the city would want to lock in the prospect of retaining Magic there if it remains on the calendar in 2027.

That now seems to be a certainty – with Magic enjoying a new lease of life in a new city.