The 18th annual edition of Magic Weekend returns this week: with a trip back to the event’s spiritual home to boot.

St James’ Park will once again host the two-day extravaganza, with a big crowd expected as Super League’s best do battle in a world-class stadium.

But over those first 17 years of Magic, which teams have the best record? We’ve crunched the numbers and looked through every single result – and it produces a table that looks nothing like the one we’re used to in regular Super League!

Here’s a run-through it all, starting at the bottom and working our way up. There are two teams sharing the spoils at the foot of the ladder: current Championship heavyweights Bradford and Toulouse. They have one win apiece – the Bulls from eight games, Toulouse from just two.

Just above them are three teams with four points: Crusaders, Leigh and Widnes. Crusaders, for all the troubles they had as a club, actually did really well at Magic – two wins from three games!

Then there’s a leap up to another three teams – with Wakefield, Salford and London on five wins apiece. Salford and Wakefield have missed just one Magic, meaning their five wins are from 16 games – London have been to the event ten times.

Next is Hull FC in ninth on 14 points, with seven wins from 17 games. They are one of just six Magic Weekend ever-presents.

Another team to have been at every Magic is next: Catalans Dragons. The Dragons have played in some of Magic’s most incredible games, and they have a record of eight wins, eight defeats and a draw from 17 matches.

A point ahead of them are Hull KR, who have also missed just one Magic. Nine wins from their 16 games see them joint-sixth with Leeds Rhinos, who have played in all 17 events.

St Helens just miss out on the top four, with a record of nine wins and nine defeats. They face Leeds this weekend, meaning they could swap places on this particular table!

The top four is certainly surprising. In fourth are Castleford, who have a very strong record of 10 wins from 16 games, having missed one Magic Weekend in their history.

They’re level with Super League champions Wigan, who have nine wins and two draws from their 17 Magic matches.

A point in front of the Warriors and the Tigers are Warrington, who have won ten matches at Magic, drawn one and lost six. That’s a total of 21 points.

The undisputed best side at Magic though: Huddersfield Giants. They’ll be looking to continue that record this weekend against Hull FC and pick up a first win of the season: but they love playing at Magic.

Nobody has won more games than they have at the event – with 11 wins and a draw from 17 games, and just five defeats!