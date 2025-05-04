Magic Weekend 2026 venue revealed as likely date for event disclosed

Magic Weekend will return to Newcastle in 2026 – with positive discussions already underway and no other venues in the running to host.

St James’ Park is considered by many to be Magic’s spiritual home. And that was reflected in the crowd figure for this year’s event, which returned the highest Sunday attendance ever and the sixth-highest overall.

RL Commercial CEO Rhodri Jones told Love Rugby League that all the signs point towards a return to Newcastle in 2026. Love Rugby League revealed earlier in the week how local authorities in the North East had already insisted they wanted Magic back next year.

They will now get their wish.

He said: “Fans wanted to come back to Newcastle and stakeholders here have been great. The stadium is great and we’re delighted with the weekend and the attendance.

“Multiple partners are involved and it will be fair to say that positive conversations have happened for next year.

“A bit depends on Premier League fixtures but we’ve identified space in the calendar to come back. It will need finalising in and around Premier League fixtures. We might have a venue locked in and we’ll just have a date to announce.”

When asked if any other venues were under consideration to host Magic in 2026, Jones said: “Not for next year.”

Jones also admitted the high Bank Holiday crowd leans weight to keeping the event on a long weekend in the future years.

He said: “I think so. If you look back, the most successful Magic figures have been on Bank Holidays. It is dependent on how well certain clubs are travelling too but being on the Bank Holiday gives us the potential for as big an attendance as possible.”