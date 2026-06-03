Ticket sales for next month’s Magic Weekend are now through 75,000 – as the 2026 version of the event continues to smash all attendance records.

Magic is heading back to Liverpool after one year in Anfield in 2019 – but this time, it will be heading across the city to Everton’s Hill Dickinson Stadium at the start of July.

And after the success of last year’s Ashes game between England and Australia at the venue, the rugby league public have flocked out in huge numbers to one of the UK’s premiere sporting venues yet again, it seems.

Super League confirmed on Tuesday that ticket sales have now passed the 75,000 mark for the first time in the near 20-year history of Magic Weekend, further reaffirming that this year’s event will be the best attended in Magic history by some distance.

Magic to set more records

It is now entirely possible the previous all-time best Magic Weekend crowd across two days could be beaten by over 10,000 spectators.

That figure currently stands at 68,276, which was the number of supporters that attended St James’ Park in 2016 for the second iteration of the event in Newcastle.

Newcastle has long been seen as the spiritual home of Magic Weekend but given how popular ticket sales have proven to be for Everton so far this year, that theory may now have to change.

Super League has reverted to a local derby format for the fixtures this year, as opposed to in recent seasons when they were based on a formula surrounding league placings from the previous year.

That means there are mouthwatering games including Leeds Rhinos versus Bradford Bulls, Hull FC against Hull KR and Wigan Warriors’ latest showdown with local rivals St Helens.

Event entertainment confirmed

Super League have also started to confirm plans around the seven games too – with chart topper Example confirmed to be part of the entertainment for this year’s Magic.

Example will perform a short set between games two and three on the Saturday, day one, of this year’s event.

Katarina Grahram, Senior Marketing Manager at RL Commercial, said: “Magic WKND 2026 is already proving to be a fan favourite with one month to go to the event at the Hill Dickinson Stadium. We’re absolutely delighted to welcome Example to this year’s lineup. His music is the definition of good times, and we know fans are in for something special.”

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