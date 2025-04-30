Magic Weekend 2026 plans revealed as 2025 crowd update provided

A crowd approaching 65,000 is potentially on the cards for Magic Weekend’s return to Newcastle – with officials in the North East already keen to lock in the event for 2026.

Magic returns to what many consider to be its spiritual home this weekend at St James’ Park, after it relocated to Elland Road last season.

It will be the eighth time in the event’s 18-year history that it has been hosted in Newcastle: making it by far and away the most popular venue for Magic.

The popularity surrounding that return also looks to be reflected in the numbers that will be attending the event, too. It had already been confirmed that a crowd of over 60,000 had purchased tickets for the two days, but that number is continuing to rise.

It will definitely be the best-attended Magic since the Covid-19 pandemic but there are also tentative hopes the 2018 crowd of 64,319 could be beaten, Love Rugby League has been told.

Furthermore, that crowd number will be more evenly spread over the two days – with one of the biggest Sunday crowds likely to be in place due to the high-profile fixtures on the agenda, as well as the fact it is a Bank Holiday weekend.

And officials in Newcastle, long-time admirers of Magic, are well aware of the successful weekend that could be in store.

Love Rugby League has been told that the local authorities in the North East have already indicated a willingness to lock Magic into the calendar for 2026 in Newcastle as soon as possible, and are keen to strike a deal to ensure the event does not move once again.

Super League supporters will provide a huge economic footfall boost to Newcastle city centre, and the event has a strong relationship with Newcastle United, too.

That has meant discussions are already ongoing about 2026 before the 2025 extravaganza has even taken place.

