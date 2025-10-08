Former Wigan Warriors hooker makes rugby league return as new club confirmed

Former Wigan Warriors hooker Luke Waterworth has sealed his return to the game with Rochdale, penning a one-year deal with the Hornets having ‘found his love for rugby again’.

Waterworth came through the youth ranks of hometown club Wigan and played a sole senior game for the Warriors, being handed his debut by current England head coach Shaun Wane.

Marking the occasion with a try as the Cherry and Whites beat Hull KR 30-16 on home soil back in March 2016 en-route to the Super League title, he was then loaned out to Swinton Lions.

Eventually joining the Lions permanently ahead of the 2017 campaign, the hooker went on to play over 70 games in their colours in total before departing midway through 2023 – with that the last time he was involved in the game as a player.

The ex-Ince Rose Bridge man is now 29, and has agreed a one-year deal with Rochdale which will see him make his long-awaited return to the field.

He said: “I couldn’t be more excited to be signing for Rochdale.

“After speaking with (chairman) Andy Mazey and (head coach) Gary Thornton, I knew I wanted to be part of the club’s vision and I can’t wait to contribute by working hard.

“I’ve had a few years away from the game, but I’ve found my love for rugby again and I’m excited to get started.”

Waterworth‘s most recent game came for Swinton on March 26, 2023 as he appeared off the bench in the capital against London Broncos.

Since then, he has been honing his craft in the coaching side of the game, working closely alongside Super League outfit Leigh Leopards’ reserves.

He now joins a Hornets side which finished fifth in League 1 this term, and all being well, they will form part of a 21-team competition next season.

The Championship and League 1 are set to merge into one division, though full details of that merger – including the name of the newly-formed competition – are still to be confirmed by the RFL.

Hornets chairman Mazey added: “This is an outstanding piece of business, to sign a player of Luke’s experience and proven Championship quality.

“Luke was an integral part of the successful side we had at Swinton in 2019, but decided to take some time out of the game more recently.

“He has remained involved in the sport, working with and assisting his former Swinton coach and a good friend of mine, Stuart Littler, at Leigh.

“Once we became aware he was putting the boots back on, I moved quickly to tee up a meeting with Gary Thornton.

“During that initial meeting, Gary and Luke got on like a house on fire. It was perfect timing for both parties, and It’s hard to believe Luke is still only 29 years of age.

“I know first-hand what Luke is all about. He works in education, keeps himself in great shape, and is a clean-living, first-class professional who will add massively to the environment being implemented ahead of 2026.”