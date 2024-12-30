Huddersfield Giants boss Luke Robinson insists lessons must be learned from a disappointing 2024 campaign as he prepares for his first full season in charge at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Robinson has spent over a decade associated to Huddersfield, occupying numerous different roles – including a stint as a player, a youth coach and an assistant.

Not for the first time, the 40-year-old – who featured in the 2003 Super League Grand Final for Wigan Warriors – took interim charge of the Giants in July following Ian Watson’s dismissal.

But for the first time, come the start of September, he was then appointed as their head coach on a permanent basis.

Signing a three-year deal, he oversaw the final few months of a 2024 season which saw the West Yorkshire outfit finish 9th on the Super League ladder.

LRL EXCLUSIVE: Huddersfield Giants icon provides update on future beyond playing, with plans already in place

Luke Robinson outlines Huddersfield Giants’ ‘new era’ with 2025 targets made clear

The Giants won just ten of their 27 league matches last term and shipped over 24 points per game on average, failing to make the play-offs for the second year on the spin.

Robinson masterminded four of those ten victories though, including one against a Salford Red Devils side that ended the year 4th, and told LoveRugbyLeague there’s renewed hope for a much brighter 2025.

Speaking to us at Huddersfield’s recent pre-season media day, the Halifax native said: “We don’t want to totally disregard last year.

“There’s a fair chunk of the squad that are still here, myself included, and we want to learn our lessons.

“We want to improve on what went wrong and keep progressing on the things that we did well… we did do some things well last year, but it feels like there’s a bit of a line in the sand now.

“It feels like a new era for the club, not just regarding myself and the team, but it feels like there’s a lot going on.”

“Ken (Davy, owner) is talking about building a new stadium and we’ve moved into a new training ground in the last 18 months or so.

“It looks like there could be more going on up there now, and it does feel like a new era, it’s exciting.”

LRL EXCLUSIVE: Huddersfield star Adam Swift on long road back from freak injury, the Giants’ new recruits and ‘Robbo’s Revolution’