Luke Robinson has expressed his hope that Huddersfield Giants can land a deal for St Helens star Mark Percival.

The centre is pursuing options elsewhere heading into 2027, with Love Rugby League revealing the Giants were leading the race to sign the four-time Grand Final winner.

Confirming the Giants’ interest, Robinson declared his admiration in the 31-year-old, who is on the market after a contract dispute with Saints.

“Hopefully – he’s a really good player, an extremely good player,” Robinson said. “He’s someone who knows how to win, he’s a fabulous player and someone I’ve admired for a very long time. At this moment in time, if good players come up in positions we need, hopefully we as a club are in for them. It doesn’t mean we’re going to get them but hopefully our name is in the hat.

“He runs extremely hard, an amazing back field carrier, he’s potent with the ball on an edge, causes his opposition centre loads of problems, kicks goals and he’s a proven winner. I don’t think it will be only us chasing his signature.”

Another player the Giants are pursuing is Tanguy Zenon, as first revealed by Love Rugby League. The Frenchman is a free agent after Halifax’s demise, with Huddersfield showing interest after injuries picked up by Adam Swift and Liam Sutcliffe.

“It’s something we’ve explored and is ongoing,” Robinson said. “We were probably a little bit light in the outside backs before the start of the season, it’s something I had spoken about previously. When you lose two of your most experienced players, more strength in depth is something you’d love to have. Fingers crossed, we can bolster our squad in that department.”

On the injuries, Robinson added: “We’re looking about six weeks for Swift at this moment in time, so he’ll be around the Challenge Cup or a little bit after. It will change depending on how he goes and hits those markers.

“Liam has received the news he’s probably more around 12 weeks out. The rugby gods haven’t been kind here.”