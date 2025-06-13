Catalans half-back Luke Keary has been accused by Jon Wilkin of being in Super League ‘on a holiday’ and ‘here for a pay cheque’ in a withering take-down of the Dragons’ fortunes.

Speaking on Sky Sports on Friday evening, Wilkin was reacting to the moment of madness from Catalans captain Ben Garcia that saw him issued with a straight red card after punching Hull KR captain Elliot Minchella.

Neither Wilkin nor Jamie Jones-Buchanan defended Garcia’s actions, but Wilkin did offer mitigation in that Garcia was clearly frustrated given the Dragons’ struggles throughout 2025.

But Wilkin did not stop there, taking aim at two of the club’s overseas players in particular – Tevita Pangai Jr and Keary.

When asked about Garcia’s actions, Wilkin said: “It’s a man who has been nearly flawless for ten years, to react like that.. he knows it’s a red card. It’s frustration.

“That is a man who has played with such discipline throughout his career showing the ultimate frustration at the doldrums Catalans find themselves in.

“Do you know why Ben Garcia has done that? Because he’s the only guy having a crack. He’s been the only guy having a crack for four months.

“And he’s playing with guys like Tevita Pangai Jr, Luke Keary: who is clearly here on a holiday. He’s just here for a pay cheque. They’ve too many people they are carrying. Their attitude stinks and it’s stunk for ages.”

Catalans were 32-0 down by half-time and set an unwanted Super League record for most minutes without scoring a single point: 292.

And Wilkin insisted: “Hull KR came expecting a tough game. They’ve not been given that. That’s been taken away from them by the absolute abhorrent Catalans Dragons, they have been disgraceful.”

