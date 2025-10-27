Ex-Super League forward secures Championship deal for 2026 after ending injury nightmare

Former Super League ace Luis Johnson has extended his stay at Doncaster for another year after bringing an end to his injury nightmare.

Back-rower Johnson suffered an Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) injury at the back end of August 2024 while playing for Castleford Tigers’ reserves against the counterparts of another former club, Warrington Wolves.

He went on to spend just shy of 12 months sidelined as he worked his way back from that injury, and was eventually handed a contract until the end of the 2025 campaign by Doncaster back in July.

Making his long-awaited return to the field against Bradford Bulls on August 8, the Leeds-born forward managed a total of five appearances before the season came to an end, helping Richard Horne’s side to a eighth-place finish in the Championship.

And having impressed enough to earn a new deal across those five games, he has now inked a contract at the Eco-Power Stadium for 2026.

Set to turn 27 in January, Johnson is now closing in on the milestone of 100 senior appearances across all competitions.

With Super League stints at Warrington, Hull KR and Castleford, 52 of his appearances to date came in the top-flight. He has also donned a shirt for Rochdale Hornets, Widnes Vikings, Dewsbury Rams and Featherstone Rovers as well as the Dons.

The back-rower said: “I’m buzzing to be here. I came in for the last few games of last season and really enjoyed it, so when the chance to re-sign came up, I thought, ‘why not?’

“I get on with the boys really well, it’s a great group and I’m excited with the vision for the club.”

All being well, Johnson will represent Doncaster in a 21-team division next year, with the Championship and League 1 set to merge.

Full details of that merger, including the name of the newly-formed bumper competition, are still to be confirmed by the RFL.

Dons head coach Horne added: “Luis joined us after an ACL injury and he’ll admit he was a bit nervous about getting back out on the field.

“But once he did, I think we saw what he was all about. He’s big, tall, rangy and gets about the pitch so well.

“We’ll get a good pre-season into him and I’m sure we’ll see the best of him, and all the top level experience he’s got, next season.”