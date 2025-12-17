Released Warrington Wolves youngster lands Championship deal for 2026

Released Warrington young gun Lucas Green has re-joined Championship outfit Keighley Cougars on a permanent basis for 2026 following his departure from the Wolves.

Green – who turned 21 in September – came through the youth ranks at Wire and made his first-team debut off the bench for the Super League club in a narrow defeat at home against Wigan Warriors in April 2023.

Featuring six times in total that year, he would go on to register just one game at senior level in the primrose and blue in 2024, playing against Wigan oncemore as Sam Burgess rotated his squad the week prior to their Challenge Cup final against the same opponents.

Spending the majority of the 2024 and 2025 campaigns out on either loan or dual-registration, all 18 of Green’s games this year came in a Keighley shirt via dual-registration.

Come the end of the season, he was one of nine players on Warrington‘s list of departures alongside Stefan Ratchford, Lachlan Fitzgibbon, Paul Vaughan, Ryan Matterson, Dan Russell, Tom Whitehead, Nolan Tupaea and Zac Bardsley-Rowe.

Now, the versatile forward has now sealed a permanent move to Cougar Park.

As well as Warrington and Keighley, Green also has games on his CV for North Wales Crusaders, Bradford Bulls, Swinton Lions and Widnes Vikings.

Boasting a total of 40 first-team appearances in the game across all competitions, he still awaits his first try at senior level.

2025 saw Green involved in a Cougars side which finished second-bottom of League 1, winning six of their 18 games.

Next year, Alan Kilshaw’s side will compete in a 21-team division at second tier level, with the Championship and League 1 having merged into one bumper competition.

Keighley announced Green’s return via social media, posting on X (@cougarmania): “Cougars fans… please welcome Lucas Green.

“Returning to Cougar Park for 2026.”