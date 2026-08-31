Super League legend Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook provided a rousing speech to London Broncos’ squad as he presented their shirts ahead of the 1895 Cup final.

Former England and Ireland international McCarthy-Scarsbrook, who hung up his boots back in 2023, was born in Whitechapel and is a product of the capital club’s youth system.

The 40-year-old played circa 100 games in their colours at the start of his professional career, with the club then under the ‘Harlequins RL’ name, before moving on to St Helens and establishing himself as a club legend on Merseyside.

Bank Holiday Monday saw the Broncos, now the dominant force in the Championship, beat Widnes Vikings 32-10 at the Halliwell Jones Stadium to lift the 1895 Cup – their second piece of silverware this term.

And McCarthy-Scarsbrook played a key role.

St Helens legend Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook’s key role in London’s 1895 Cup triumph revealed

For their league away games this term, Jason Demetriou’s London side have typically done all of their travelling in one day.

Ahead of the 1895 Cup final though, the team travelled on Sunday and stayed in a hotel nearby to their destination of the HJ, with McCarthy-Scarsbrook paying a surprise visit.

Presenting the squad’s shirts for the final, head coach Demetriou explained post-match: “I think he just spoke more about what it’s like when you’re coming from London.

“The opportunities that are in front of you have been few and far in between over the years for London boys.

“It’s important when we get opportunities to represent on the big stage, we take them.”

Greenwich Admirals junior McCarthy-Scarsbrook – who will turn 41 in January – joined the fire service following his retirement from rugby league three years ago.

His service to Saints spanned over a decade and saw him win five Super League titles alongside a World Club Challenge, a Challenge Cup and the Super League Leaders’ Shield on four occasions.

Demetriou continued: “It was really good to get him in. He’s had an amazing career.

“I knew he had a good career, but when you see it in black and white, 450 games, 10 trophies, just crazy numbers for a kid who had never played until his school teacher at 15 suggested that he played rugby league and got him into our programme.

“It’s an amazing story, and a story of what is capable in the south.”