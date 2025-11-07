London Broncos are set to sign NRL duo Marly Bitungane and Luke Smith for 2026 ahead of their moves to new franchise club Perth Bears, according to reports Down Under.

Tanzania-born Bitungane, 23, made his first-grade debut for North Queensland Cowboys in August, and played two games at NRL level in total this term.

Smith’s two NRL appearances also both came in 2025, with the 22-year-old featuring off the bench for Canterbury Bulldogs against both Sydney Roosters and the Dolphins in May.

The youngsters turned down contract offers from the Cowboys and the Bulldogs, and are now on the open market.

London Broncos set to land NRL duo on short-term deals as next steps outlined

Bitungane, a powerful front-rower, scored seven tries in 44 Queensland Cup appearances between Townsville Blackhawks and Northern Pride.

Utility Smith, able to slot into the back-row or the centres, has 21 New South Wales Cup appearances on his CV. Those games all came for the Bulldogs’ second string and saw him notch six tries, all scored this year.

Australian outlet The Daily Telegraph have reported that the pair have already secured their futures – with a year-long stint in the Championship with London in 2026 set to be followed by a contract with Perth Bears as they enter the NRL in 2027.

The Bears have been free to negotiate with players who are off-contract at the end of 2026 since the beginning of November.

Notably, they are expected to announce the signing of Toby Sexton for 2027, with the half-back having only just signed a contract to join Super League outfit Catalans Dragons from next year.

Though Bitungane and Smith aren’t officially contracted anywhere yet for 2026, it’s believed they will both pen one-year deals with the Broncos, meaning they’ll be free to head back Down Under and link up with Perth ahead of 2027.

London have been taken over by a consortium including NRL icon Darren Lockyer, and Papua New Guinea boss Jason Demetriou has been appointed as their new head coach.

The Broncos will be the heavy favourites to dominate the Championship next year with a view to sealing a return to Super League as swiftly as possible having narrowly missed out this time around.