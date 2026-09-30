The chances of London Broncos becoming a Super League club in 2027 look increasingly likely – with the NRL set to INSIST they are admitted to the competition.

The future of the Broncos has been one of the most intriguing subplots when it comes to the NRL’s possible partnership with Super League – which could potentially be signed off and agreed before the Rugby League World Cup gets underway.

It was initially suggested that the NRL were interested in finding a way for London to be admitted to the top flight, but Love Rugby League revealed earlier this month that Super League were set to push back on those suggestions for them to be admitted as a 15th team due to concerns over scheduling and the logistics of expanding the competition so late in the day.

However, the NRL have now firmed up their stance once and for all.

NRL double down on London Broncos plan

Sources in Australia have indicated to Love Rugby League that the NRL, led by its new executive chair Peter V’Landys, are adamant that the admission of London into Super League in 2027 is a key component of whether or not the deal goes through.

It was even suggested that it is now a non-negotiable, meaning that Super League ultimately may have no choice but to give the Broncos the green light.

How they do that will be fascinating – especially given how it looks increasingly unlikely the club will be in the top 14 of the IMG gradings next month. There are even suspicions that they could miss out on 15th place too – which would create an awkward situation for the game in the United Kingdom.

Administrators would then have to elevate London into Super League over the top of another Championship team who has finished higher up in the gradings were that the case, likely on the insistence of the NRL.

But it appears increasingly likely that the Australian powerbrokers will make it conditional to any deal – meaning that Super League is now closer than ever to becoming a 15-team competition.

15-team Super League looms: with issues

That creates a plethora of issues – though it has been stressed to Love Rugby League that contingency plans for a possible expansion to 15 have been lingering in the background, even if clubs and administrators at the Rugby Football League preferred to remain at 14 in 2027. They now, however, may have no choice on the matter.

Those issues include what happens to Magic Weekend, a topic covered in more detail by Love Rugby League last week.

Read more: How Magic Weekend could work with 15th team as London stance clear