London Broncos have secured fresh investment from Down Under as their push for Super League continues, with prominent Brisbane-based property developer Andrew Gray purchasing a minority stake in the club.

At the back end of 2025, London were taken over by Aussie businessman Grant Wechsel and rugby league immortal Darren Lockyer, with former Leeds Rhinos chief Gary Hetherington alongside them owning a 10% stake.

Together, the pair have transformed the capital club into one seemingly now playing a waiting game for entry into Super League for 2027.

Appointing Jason Demetriou as head coach and bringing in talent from both sides of the world to help dominate on the field in the Championship, boxes are being ticked all over to become a top-flight club.

Another investment source has now been secured in the shape of Gray, a co-founder and co-director of property development company Graya.

London Broncos secure fresh investment from Down Under as Super League push continues

Gray’s investment into the Broncos remains undisclosed, but comes due to a decade-long friendship with Lockyer.

The move was announced on Instagram, with investor Gray saying: “When the opportunity arose to join Grant and Darren as part of the ownership group of the London Broncos, it was something I couldn’t turn down.

“Knowing Grant and Darren’s long-term vision for the club and their passion to put rugby league back on the map in London is something I’m honoured to be part of.

“I know the hard work they have already put into building the club to where it is today. I’m proud to go on this journey with them and excited for the years to come.

“We all have some highly ambitious goals for the London Broncos, so I’ll be looking to bring my unique business skillset to the table and help the club succeed in any way possible.”

London’s only defeat in 15 games across all competitions so far this season came in the Challenge Cup Third Round against Super League outfit Bradford Bulls back in early February.

Winning all 11 Championship games to date in 2026, the Broncos have also progressed into the quarter-finals of the 1895 Cup, with Doncaster their opponents in that last-eight tie this weekend.

New investor Gray added: “To the current staff, coaches, players and fans, it’s clear to see that something special is building in 2026 and this is just the beginning.”