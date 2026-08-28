London Broncos have made ‘huge improvements on key metrics’ for the IMG gradings system in their bid to return to Super League, according to head coach Jason Demetriou.

Despite being taken over by Australian businessman Grant Wechsel and NRL icon Darren Lockyer a few months prior, and having a clear blueprint for the capital club’s development, London were denied entry into the top-flight for 2027.

Instead, as Super League expanded to 14 teams, Toulouse Olympique and York Knights got the nod from an independent panel for promotion to take up the two available spaces: with Bradford Bulls also promoted via the IMG gradings system.

The Broncos have gone on to dominate the Championship in 2026, but as things stand, there’s no confirmation of whether they’ll be allowed at the top table come next season.

Regardless, they are doing their bit, in the eyes of boss Demetriou – who took charge ahead of this season.

‘There are some key metrics that we’ve had some huge improvements on’

London have already wrapped up the Championship League Leaders’ Shield, and have an 1895 Cup final to look forward to on Bank Holiday Monday (August 31), which comes against Widnes Vikings at the Halliwell Jones Stadium in Warrington.

No IMG points are up for grabs in that final, but the Broncos are well aware of where they will be able to improve their score from 12 months ago.

Speaking to the media earlier this week, Demetriou explained: “Without doubt, (we’re in a better position this year than last).

“Our crowd numbers (have risen) and our social media has gone well beyond the 20 million mark now… we’re hitting huge numbers in terms of that, which is going to give us improvement in our IMG marketing.

“There’s a point up for grabs in winning the Championship as well.

“There are some key metrics that we’ve had some huge improvements on.

“It’s obviously tough as a Championship side in terms of IMG, because you don’t have access to the marketing and the media and all that sort of stuff to grow the game.

“It is more difficult financially for Championship clubs to compete with Super League clubs in that instance, and I don’t think the 20-team competition has helped either this year because of the blowout scores.”

London have only lost one league game so far this season, and that came a few weeks ago away at Oldham. Previous to that, their only loss under Demetriou’s tutelage came in the Challenge Cup Third Round at home against Super League side Bradford.

He added: “The Championship is about to get really interesting and really exciting, that’s going to help grow the profile down South.”

“There’s obviously a plan for what happens if we don’t (make it to Super League), and there isn’t a plan of not being involved. I want to keep driving what we’ve been doing.

We came here with our eyes open and understood there’s an opportunity to grow the game in the South, and invest in it to make sure we get it right.

‘If we want to grow commercially as a product in rugby league, we have to have a presence in the biggest city in the country’

Demetriou – who also heads up Papua New Guinea on the international stage – had a 50% win ratio during his time in charge of NRL outfit South Sydney Rabbitohs, who he departed back in 2024.

The 50-year-old said: “I was an advocate of not being in Super League this year for that reason (to get it right), so we can grow performances off the field to set ourselves up to hit the ground running if and when we get into Super League.

“The likes of Wakefield and Leigh, in particular over the last few years… both of those teams are going to play in finals (play-offs) this year and both are pushing for top four.

“It shows it can be done with the right investment and the right energy and structures. I feel like we’ve got that down here in London, but at the same time, we need the game to understand that the capital needs to have a team.

“If we want to grow commercially as a product in rugby league, we have to have a presence in the biggest city in the country.”

A two-time Canada international via his heritage, Sydney-born Demetriou spent the bulk of his professional playing career in the UK – donning a shirt for Lancashire Lynx, Rochdale Hornets, Widnes and Wakefield as well as Keighley Cougars.

He continued: “I know the Northerners don’t like to hear that, and I played a lot of my footy up north!

“I can understand that, because there’s so much of an importance on crowd numbers because of a lack of revenue in the game – but if can get the revenue up through TV and different areas, then that importance isn’t as strong and growing the game becomes even more important.

“I think if we can get it right, teams will see that.”

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