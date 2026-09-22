Rugby League Commercial and Super League are pushing back on insistence from the NRL that London Broncos should be inserted into the English top flight in 2027 – ahead of another significant day of meetings today (Tuesday).

Reports emerged last week that Peter V’Landys was adamant the Broncos should be part of any deal between Super League and the NRL, with their ascension from the Championship a condition of a partnership.

That was a dramatic escalation on just a few days earlier. Love Rugby League has been told that the Broncos’ addition to Super League has always been mooted as a possible option – but officials in the UK were stunned last week when they were then informed the NRL’s stance on it had become much firmer.

And it is going to be thrashed out again on Tuesday as all owners of English clubs once again sit down to discuss the deal.

Crucial owners meeting set for Tuesday

Love Rugby League has been told that the Broncos situation will be at the top of the agenda on Tuesday as all owners, RL Commercial and the Rugby Football League meet to once again discuss the deal with the NRL.

It is understood that RL Commercial effectively pushed back at the NRL over the weekend about how adding a 15th team – whether that is London Broncos or anyone else – was not feasible in such a short space of time.

A presentation was put together which was delivered and explained why numerous issues including funding, Magic Weekend scheduling and the fixture compilation on the whole would be complicated by the addition of another team into Super League.

There is no hostility towards the Broncos whatsoever; the issue is the fact Super League could potentially go to 15 teams, not that London are the team in question.

But it now appears to be a major talking point over the deal moving forwards, with officials in the UK telling the NRL last week that they felt the elevation of London was not feasible for the game in this country at this time.

It remains to be seen whether the NRL and V’Landys will soften on their stance and whether London’s admission to Super League now happens in 2028.

There is still a chance – albeit a low one as it stands – that London could find themselves in the top 14 in the IMG gradings and earn promotion to Super League through that system.

But the latest meeting on Tuesday is likely to be crucial – though it has been stressed to Love Rugby League there is no suggestion of the deal falling through – and all parties remain optimistic it will be agreed soon after nearly all the Super League clubs agreed to it earlier this month.