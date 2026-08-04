London Broncos have spoken to Wigan Warriors about potentially playing them at Craven Cottage in 2027 if they are promoted to Super League.

The Broncos remain very much in limbo for next season. Top of the Championship with 20 wins from 20 after triumphing at Widnes Vikings on Sunday afternoon, the odds on Jason Demetriou’s side going unbeaten this year in the league are shortening by the week.

But their ownership group are already drawing up plans for 2027 if they are granted access to Super League. The NRL are keen to have a London club in the top flight if they take authoritative control of the competition, but there is also the prospect of London pushing for the top 14 in the IMG gradings.

And now, owner Grant Wechsel has revealed another of their big ideas.

London to honour roots in Fulham?

The Broncos began life as Fulham RLFC in 1980 – with their first match an iconic 24-5 win over Wigan in the old Second Division in front of almost 10,000 fans at Craven Cottage.

And now, Wechsel admits one of his ideas would be to recreate that at the west London venue, which is home to Premier League side Fulham. In fact, he has already engaged Wigan owner Mike Danson about the concept.

“I’ve spoken to Mike about recreating our very first game as a club and having Wigan down there, maybe having that at Craven Cottage – that would be pretty cool and would hopefully capture the public’s attention,” he told Love Rugby League.

Wechsel admitted he hoped the lure of big names like Wigan and Leeds would boost London’s profile in the capital if they are promoted – though cynics will point to the fact those clubs have been visiting for years.

But the London owner admits the goal is to have a Broncos side that will be able to go toe-to-toe with them, and potentially convince the London public there is a winning side to support.

“Capturing attention on the ground in London.. that’s been as tough as we thought it would be,” he admits. “But it’s a bit chicken and egg. Being in Super League would make a huge difference; we think people in London would be immediately more interested if Wigan and Leeds were visiting – but most importantly, if we were competing with them.

“We want to be in the play-offs and pushing for trophies the second we’re in Super League and we have the capital to do it.”

‘The game needs a strong London’

The Broncos own also insisted that he felt the NRL’s possible introduction to Super League would hugely impact their chances of being in the top flight in 2027 – but he has reiterated a previous message that nobody at London simply wants to go up: they want to go up and be a force.

“I know they’ve publicly said they want us in,” Wechsel says. “It was promising hearing Peter [V’Landys, the interim NRL CEO] say he is turning his attention to Super League. I don’t think it’s any great secret that having London in Super League makes your game stronger, and the NRL know that. But it’s a strong London the game needs, not just London.”

Wechsel also admitted he felt the Thursday night time-slot would work as an ideal one for London given the culture of people not working in their offices on Fridays.