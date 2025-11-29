London Broncos unveil new look for 2026 with release of new kits

London Broncos have a new look for 2026 – and they have officially revealed the kits they will wear as they look to take the Championship by storm.

The Broncos have a fresh vibe on and off the field. Off it, the takeover led by Kangaroos legend Darren Lockyer and business partner Grant Wechsel has brought renewed energy into the club, amidst hopes they can push for a place in Super League in 2027.

But on it, London are also making huge waves. The likes of Reagan Campbell-Gillard have signed up along with a swell of Papua New Guinea internationals, who have followed Kumuls coach Jason Demetriou to the UK.

That list includes the likes of former Castleford Tigers forward Jeremiah Simbiken, highly-rated half-back Gairo Voro and fullback Morea Morea, who himself has been linked with a move to Super League earlier this year. It means that London have assembled one of the strongest sides the second tier has ever seen.

And London have now unveiled the kit they will play in as they look to secure promotion back to the top flight – with a very different look to their traditional colours.

The familiar black and white home kit has been replaced with an all-blue effort which will definitely take some getting used to! Meanwhile, the Broncos will now wear an all-white number away from home in the Championship in 2026.

It is a kit that will likely be very popular with Broncos supporters, with the new colours set to be mainstays of the London brand in the coming years as the new ownership group attempt to gain a foothold in the capital.

The shirts are available to view on the London Broncos website.