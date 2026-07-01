London Broncos look set to add another big name to their squad for 2027 – with South Sydney Rabbitohs hooker Peter Mamouzelos on his way to England, according to reports.

The Broncos are pushing on for next season irrespective of the division they are in, with it still unclear whether or not they will be playing in Super League or the Championship. Only later this year will they learn that answer – with the current plan for the IMG gradings to once again decide the teams playing in the top flight.

But London are not wasting any time, and have now identified a third high-profile signing for Jason Demetriou to have in his squad – and it is a player he knows well.

Mamouzelos heading to England

Mamouzelos is, according to Nine, set to make the move to England to sign for the Broncos – which is intriguing given how he still is under contract with the Bunnies until the end of next year.

But Mamouzelos is only heading to London on a one-year deal it seems – as he is set to ink on the dotted link with the Papua New Guinea Chiefs for the 2028 season.

That means if true, he is effectively spending what has been described as a ‘gap year’ in London, whether that be in Super League or the Championship.

However, sources at the Broncos have stressed to Love Rugby League that no deal has been complete for Mamouzelos as it stands.

But he has worked with Demetriou before during his time at Souths, meaning it is a relationship both player and coach already know plenty about.

He has made eight appearances for Souths this season, almost all of them from the bench with Brandon Smith starting and playing well at hooker for the Bunnies.

London’s 2027 squad plans

London have already agreed to bring in two of Warrington’s most experienced players for next year already. Toby King and Joe Philbin have signed multi-year deals to join the Broncos and hand them significant experience going into Demetriou’s second season in charge.

With a string of other high-profile players still under contract including Siliva Havili and Reagan Campbell-Gillard, it means Mamouzelos’ arrival is the latest name that adds to a squad that looks handily placed to compete immediately in Super League if they are given the nod through the IMG gradings.

Mamouzelos has experience in the international arena, having made 10 Test appearances for Greece throughout his career – including being part of their squad for the last World Cup in 2022.

WATCH THE NEW EPISODE OF THE LRL PODCAST!