London Broncos’ Kumuls takeover is continuing at pace, with Epel Kapinias the latest Papua New Guinean to sign on the dotted line in the capital, LoveRugbyLeague can reveal.

After a takeover spearheaded by NRL icon Darren Lockyer, London narrowly missed out on promotion into a newly-expanded Super League for 2026.

But their recruitment drive of overseas stars has not let up ahead of another campaign in the Championship, with current PNG head coach Jason Demetriou appointed as the Broncos’ new boss, leading a new era at Plough Lane.

Demetriou’s arrival has been followed by a number of Kumuls stars already, with Gairo Voro’s signing the latest to be announced – after those of Morea Morea and Finley Glare.

Added to that, the capital club are still also yet to announce the arrivals of PNG trio Jeremiah Simbiken, Robert Mathias, Nene Macdonald, who have all put pen to paper on their contracts already.

And now, yet another Kumul has been added to an ever-growing list in the shape of forward Kapinias.

London Broncos swoop to sign next Papua New Guinea star as identity revealed

Born in Port Moresby, Kapinias will turn 28 in January. He is primarily a front-rower, but can also slot into the back-row, and will arrive at Plough Lane following a three-season stint in the Queensland Cup with PNG Hunters.

Having made his bow in the second-grade competition Down Under for the Hunters back in 2019, he went on to spend a solitary season with the Wynnum-Manly Seagulls in 2022.

After returning to the Hunters the following year, he took his appearance tally in their colours up to 64, and his overall tally in the Q Cup up to 74.

With six tries scored in the Q Cup, Kapinias will get the first chance of his career to ply his trade at first-grade level in the club game as he joins Demetriou’s London.

He has though featured six times on the international stage for the Kumuls to date, making his bow in 2022 against Fiji and going on to help his nation to back-to-back Pacific Bowl triumphs over the last two autumns.

In-between, 2023 saw him notch three tries in three games for PNG – scoring against the Cook Islands and then in back-to-back clashes with Fiji.