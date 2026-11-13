London Broncos’ Super League return ON as RFL talks near conclusion

London Broncos are preparing to be unveiled as a Super League club as early as the start of next week, Love Rugby League can reveal – as talks with the RFL over their promotion progress to an advanced stage.

The Broncos were all-but certain to be given the nod by the Rugby Football League, who began a hastily-arranged process this week to find the 15th team after Super League clubs green lit the proposal for expansion.

It was widely assumed that the process for the 15th team would be similar to the one which led to expanding from 12 to 14 teams a year ago – where clubs would ultimately submit applications and the best two were selected.

However, the RFL are understood to have used the IMG gradings as the framework for the process this time, arguably a sensible decision given the lack of time involved in the process – and the fact the gradings are the metric all clubs were playing off at the beginning of the season.

Barrow Raiders have been incredibly vocal about reaching Super League one day, but they have also admitted that 2027 would come too soon for them. They are keen to bring their Craven Park stadium up to Super League standard at the very least.

But as the 15th-ranked club, it is likely they would have been contacted before London. However, what is clear is that sources at the Broncos have confirmed they have been in conversation with the governing body in recent days, perhaps suggesting Barrow have indeed stepped aside.

As the 16th-ranked club, London would then be next to be offered the opportunity, something they are inevitably keen to pursue.

The next steps will now take place over the weekend but it appears to be a formality, with insiders at London telling Love Rugby League they are in extensive preparation mode to be unveiled as the 15th Super League team as early as the start of next week.

That would bring one drama to an end, with more swift resolutions expected before the end of November on matters including a partnership with the NRL. Sources in Australia have revealed that the mood there is that a deal is done and waiting to be agreed.

Super League will also reveal its fixtures on the final Thursday in November, as was the case last year, with a new title sponsor for the competition also among the issues still to be publicly resolved.

But one thing has been resolved: London’s future is now all-but certain to be in Super League.