London Broncos have started to plan for life as a Super League club internally – with clubs expected to vote upon and ratify their promotion as early as this week.

There is still no official confirmation on whether or not London will be elevated to the top flight in 2027, but it is now understood to be considered a formality according to sources close to the situation at the Rugby Football League.

Love Rugby League has been told that plans are accelerating behind the scenes in the capital to ensure they are ready for the start of the 2027 Super League season, whenever that may be, with still no confirmation on a calendar.

But having been in limbo for a number of weeks about their future, the picture now appears sufficiently clear for people both at London and rival Super League clubs, who are now accepting it will be a 15-team league in 2027.

London Broncos meeting planned

Several Super League clubs have been informed that they can expect a meeting at some stage this week when the London situation will finally be discussed in great detail and potentially even be voted upon.

As previously revealed, Super League clubs cannot specifically vote on whether to admit a specific club into the competition. But they can vote to expand or shrink the size of the league, something they did last year in expanding to 14 – and what they are now likely to do again.

That would then lead the RFL to conduct a rapid process to invite London into Super League as the 15th team before they are due to return for pre-season training this month.

But with the NRL partnership set to begin in 2028 and a condition of that being London in the top-flight, there is an acceptance from the majority of clubs that the Broncos should be elevated early to allow minimum disruption when the official partnership between the two competitions starts for real.

Who replaces London?

London’s elevation to Super League then opens up a new place for a 20th team in the Championship in 2027 – with that battle seemingly a two-horse race.

Bedford Tigers went public on Monday and confirmed they had expressed an interest in taking London’s place next year in the second tier, though they had initially planned to push for entry in 2028.

There is also the prospect of trying to revive Featherstone Rovers, with two separate consortia submitting bids to the RFL to try and get the club back on the field in 2027.

A decision is expected in short order, with Championship clubs hoping to find out in the next week what their structure and governance will look like next season.

But it looks all-but certain that the Championship will not feature the team that took it by storm and won almost every single match this season.